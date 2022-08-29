Utah State vs. Alabama odds heading into game week

Utah State will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama on Saturday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. This will be the second time these teams have faced each other as the last matchup resulted in a 48-17 win for the Crimson Tide back in 2004. The game is scheduled to air on SEC Network.

The Aggies are coming off one of their best seasons in history as they finished with an 11-3 record and won the LA Bowl over Oregon State. Veteran quarterback Logan Bonner is returning which is big for their offense as he threw for 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns. After a so-so performance in a 31-20 Week 0 win over UConn, the Aggies should have plenty of time to get things corrected on film before Saturday.

Alabama is once again the No. 1 ranked team in college football heading into the season. Bryce Young is one of the favorites to win the Heisman this season. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns last season which were both the second most in all of college football last season. Defensively, Will Anderson is going to have another monster year. Some people think he will be the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Utah State vs. Alabama odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -41.5

Total: 62.5

