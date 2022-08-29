BYU vs. USF odds heading into game week

In a rematch of two teams that have split a series already in 2019 and 2021, the BYU Cougars face the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. The kick-off is set for Saturday, September 3 at 4 p.m. ET, with the game scheduled to air on ESPNU.

The 2022 season will be more than a “warm-up” as the Cougars prepare to leave for the Big 12 in 2023. Last year continued the trend of BYU proving they have the talent to be a special football program, only to fall short at the very last step. The Cougars proved superior to their Pac-12 counterparts after notching wins over Utah, Arizona State, Washington State, and USC amid a ten-win regular season. But a loss to UAB in the Independence Bowl only furthered the case that BYU hasn’t reached its true potential.

It feels like yesterday that the Bulls were both a lock for a Bowl game and finishing with 10 to 11 regular season wins on a consistent basis. Instead, South Florida has fallen to the depths of AAC as they see other programs openly accept their invitations to the Big 12. It’s not a stretch to assume that if the Bulls had maintained consistency over the past few seasons they may be joining the Big 12 as well. Instead, 2022 marks another season for Jeff Scott to continue rebuilding with the hopes of righting the ship for this program.

BYU vs. USF odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -12

Total: 58

