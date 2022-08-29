Florida State vs. LSU odds heading into game week

The Florida State Seminoles hit the road to take on the LSU Tigers in Week 1 of the college football season. It will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisana and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 4. The game will air on ABC.

The Seminoles are 1-0, and were one of the few teams in action in Week 0 of the season. They defeated Duquesne in Tallhassee 47-7, with starting quarterback Jordan Travis completing 11-15 passes for 207 yards in the easy victory. FSU racked up 408 yards on the ground, part of 638 in total offense, at a clip of 8.4 per play.

The Tigers are playing in the first game of their season. Assumed starting quarterback Myles Brennan decided to retire from football, leaving Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier as likely starting options. Daniels is a junior transfer from Arizona State, while Nussmeier is a redshirt freshman. Daniels has three years starting under his belt, but new head coach Chip Kelly could keep us on our toes and send Nussmeier out there.

Florida State vs. LSU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -3

Total: 51.5

