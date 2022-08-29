Is Naomi Osaka playing at US Open in 2022?

The U.S. Open, tennis’ final grand slam tournament of the season, begins Monday, August 29 in New York. Last year, 18-year-old Brit Emma Raducanu shocked the world by taking home the title, and as she looks to defend her title, she’ll be joined by some other big names in the women’s tennis world, including two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka (2018, 2020).

Osaka will play Australian Open runner-up

Osaka has been open about the toll that tennis has taken on her mental health in the past, and has taken several recent hiatuses. She missed this summer’s Wimbledon tournament, and told the press that she’s feeling “anxious” as she prepares to face No. 19 seed and Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins on Tuesday.

The Japanese-American 24-year-old formerly held the World No. 1 ranking, but now ranks No. 44. Collins has dealt with injuries that have kept her off the court for periods of time since the Australian Open. Osaka is unseeded heading into the matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds for Osaka

Osaka is the favorite to win, with the moneyline set at -190. She will face Collins at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.