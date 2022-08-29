Is Stefanos Tsitsipas playing at US Open in 2022?

The U.S. Open, the fourth and final grand slam tournament of the 2022 season, kicks off on Monday, August 28 in New York. Up-and-coming No. 4 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is still on the hunt for his first grand slam tournament win after coming in second at the 2021 French Open and finishing in the Australian Open semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

The 24-year-old Greek faces unseeded Colombian Daniel Galán in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET. The furthest Tsitispas has ever made it in the U.S. Open is the third round, but he’s been on the rise on the hard court scene this past year and could have a legitimate shot at the finals this year after his Australian Open performance.

The moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook on Tsitsipas is at -3000 for his first match tomorrow, and his odds to win it all are set at +1400 right now.