Is Rafael Nadal playing at US Open in 2022?

The US Open will start Monday, August 29 with the first round of singles play in both the men’s and women’s bracket. One player to watch in this tournament on the men’s side will be Rafael Nadal, who is attempting to capture a third Slam title in the calendar year.

Nadal has been a dominant force in tennis for nearly two decades, especially on the clay surface. He’s captured the 2022 Australian Open and 2022 French Open titles, but failed to secure Wimbledon 2022. If he is able to grab the 2022 US Open, he’ll have three Slam wins in the year.

Nadal will open up US Open play against Rinky Hijikata of Australia. The Spaniard last won the US Open in 2019, which was his fourth win at the event. On DraftKings Sportsbook, he’s listed at +400 to win in 2022 which puts him second behind Daniil Medvedev.