Is Carlos Alcaraz playing at US Open in 2022?

The US Open begins Monday, August 29 with the men’s and women’s singles bracket starting. One player to watch on the men’s side will be Carlos Alcaraz, who has slowly risen up the rankings despite some injury concerns during the 2022 season.

Alcaraz is coming off a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon 2022. He made his debut this year at the French Open and managed to get to the quarterfinal round. After dealing with ankle injuries in the beginning of the year, it looks like Alcaraz is finally rounding into form and could break through at the US Open.

He’ll begin this tournament with a first-round contest against Sebastian Baez of Argentina. This match will be taking place Tuesday, August 30.

Alcaraz has never won the US Open but went to the quarterfinal in 2021. He’s listed at +550 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the men’s bracket.