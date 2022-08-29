Is Venus Williams playing at US Open in 2022?

US Open play for the 2022 tournament will begin Monday, August 29 with the singles brackets on the men’s and women’s side. One veteran player on the women’s side who will be making an appearance is Venus Williams. She’s participating in both the singles and doubles brackets

Williams is set to take on Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round of the singles bracket. On the doubles side, she’s paired with her sister Serena Williams. They’ll be playing the Czech duo Linda Nosková and Lucie Hradecká in the opening round of that bracket.

Venus Williams has been a US Open champion four times, winning the singles bracket twice and the doubles bracket twice. The last time she won the event was in 2009 in the doubles event. She hasn’t won the singles bracket since 2001, which was her second straight US Open title. On DraftKings Sportsbook, she’s listed at +50000 to win the singles bracket.