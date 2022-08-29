Is Serena Williams playing at US Open in 2022?

The US Open will begin Monday, August 29 and perhaps the greatest tennis player of all-time Serena Williams will be on display in the tournament in both the singles and doubles bracket. Williams said she’s planning on moving away from tennis after this tournament, which means this will be her last Slam event.

At 40 years old, Williams has managed to remain dominant for much of her career. She’s captured the US Open title six times as a singles player and twice as a doubles winner with her sister Venus Williams. There is sure to be some sort of tribute celebrating Serena Williams’ success not just at the US Open but for her career as a whole. Whether this will come near the beginning of the competition or at the conclusion of her final match is to be seen.

Williams will go up against Danka Kovinić of Montenegro in the first round Monday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, she’s listed at +5000 to win the singles bracket.