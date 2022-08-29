 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open gets underway on Monday. We break down how to watch.

By DKNation Staff

2022 US Open - Previews
A general view inside Arthur Ashe stadium during previews for the 2022 US Open tennis at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2022 US Open will start Monday, August 29 with play in both the men’s and women’s singles bracket. US Open coverage will begin at approximately 11 p.m. ET every day and will be available on the ESPN family of networks, including select coverage on ESPN+.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the action, you can stream the event via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Daniil Medvedev is the favorite in the men’s bracket at +225, while Iga Swiatek is at the top of the women’s bracket title odds at +400.

