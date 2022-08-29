2022 US Open: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The 2022 US Open is set to begin Monday, August 29 with action from the men’s and women’s singles bracket. Here are the complete odds from the men’s singles bracket to win US Open 2022 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daniil Medvedev is the favorite at +225, while Rafael Nadal is second at +400. Carlos Alcaraz checks in at +550, but there’s a decent gap between him and Nick Kyrgios (+900) listed at fourth. Stefanos Tsitsipas rounds out the top five at +1400.

One interesting longshot could be Casper Ruud at +6500. Ruud has been rising this year, making the French Open final. He only got to the second round of Wimbledon but the 23-year old has what it takes to make the unlikely run all the way to the title.

