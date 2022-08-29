2022 US Open: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The women’s singles bracket at the 2022 US Open will begin Monday, August 29. It’s a special event as it’ll be Serena Williams’ final Slam event as she moves on from the sport. Here are the complete odds for the women’s single bracket at the 2022 US Open from DraftKings Sportsbook.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the favorite at +400, followed by Simona Halep at +750. There’s a drop here to Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia at +1600 each, followed by Aryna Sabalenka and Ludmilla Samsonova at +1800 each. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is listed at +2000.

Naomi Osaka is in the event and finds herself listed at +2500, while Serena Williams is listed at +5000. Madison Keys (+2500) and Emma Raducanu (+2800) are two potential darkhorse candidates to look into. The Serena Williams narrative could lead to major bets on the legend, especially if she has some early success at the event.

