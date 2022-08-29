Where does the US Open tennis tournament take place this year?

The 2022 US Open begins Monday, August 29 with play starting in the men’s and women’s singles bracket. The US Open will once again take place in Queens, New York at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where it has been held since 1978. The US Open is the final Grand Slam event of the calendar year, and it is played on hardwood courts.

There are 22 outdoor courts at the US Open, with Arthur Ashe Stadium being the most iconic of the lot. It opened in 1997 and has featured a retractable roof since 2016. Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17 are other notable venues at the US Open.

This will be a special US Open as it is Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam event of her illustrious career. Williams is listed at +5000 to win the single’s competition per DraftKings Sportsbook, and she is also in the double’s bracket with her sister Venus Williams. The duo accepted a spot as a wild card pair.