Who won the men’s singles title at US Open last year?

US Open 2022 begins on Monday, August 29 with singles play in the men’s and women’s bracket. The reigning men’s champion is Daniil Medvedev, and he’s the top seed in the 2022 edition. Medvedev won the competition last year in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) over Novak Djokovic, who had to battle in a five-set semifinal to reach the final while Medvedev likely benefitted from a straight-set semifinal victory.

Despite the dominance of several great tennis players, the last time a player repeated as US Open champion was back in 2008, when Roger Federer won his fourth consecutive title. Rafael Nadal recently won twice in three years, but Federer was the last one to get the job done in back-to-back events.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Medvedev is the favorite to win the men’s singles this year at +225. Djokovic is not in this year’s event due to the United States’ COVID-19 vaccination requirement for entry.