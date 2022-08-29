 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who won the women’s singles title at US Open last year?

Here’s a look back at the 2021 US Open women’s winner.

By DKNation Staff
U.S.-NEW YORK-TENNIS-US OPEN-FINAL-WOMEN’S SINGLES
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain poses during the awarding ceremony after the women’s singles final of the 2021 US Open between Emma Raducanu of Great Britain and Leylah Fernandez of Canada in New York, the United States, Sept. 11, 2021.
Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

US Open 2022 begins on Monday, August 29 with both the men’s and women’s singles events starting. The reigning women’s singles champion is Emma Raducanu, and she’s the No. 11 seed in this year’s event. Raducanu took down Leylah Fernandez in last year’s final in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to capture her first Grand Slam title. Raducanu never went to a decisive third set in that entire championship run.

This will be a notable women’s singles bracket as it will be Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam event. The legend is moving away from the sport at the conclusion of play here. She’ll be in both the singles and doubles bracket, entering the latter competition with her sister Venus Williams. Serena Williams was the last repeat winner at the US Open in 2014, which was the last of three straight titles for her. Naomi Osaka won in 2018 and 2020 for two titles in three years.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Raducanu is listed at +2800 win the women’s singles event. Iga Swiatek is the favorite at +400. Fernandez is listed at +3500.

