Who won the women’s singles title at US Open last year?

US Open 2022 begins on Monday, August 29 with both the men’s and women’s singles events starting. The reigning women’s singles champion is Emma Raducanu, and she’s the No. 11 seed in this year’s event. Raducanu took down Leylah Fernandez in last year’s final in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) to capture her first Grand Slam title. Raducanu never went to a decisive third set in that entire championship run.

This will be a notable women’s singles bracket as it will be Serena Williams’ final Grand Slam event. The legend is moving away from the sport at the conclusion of play here. She’ll be in both the singles and doubles bracket, entering the latter competition with her sister Venus Williams. Serena Williams was the last repeat winner at the US Open in 2014, which was the last of three straight titles for her. Naomi Osaka won in 2018 and 2020 for two titles in three years.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Raducanu is listed at +2800 win the women’s singles event. Iga Swiatek is the favorite at +400. Fernandez is listed at +3500.