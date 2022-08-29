MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Monday, August 29

The MLB will feature eight games on the Monday, August 29 schedule. None of them will feature both teams with above-.500 records, and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field as the best team in the league as the close out a four-game road series with the Miami Marlins. The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays have the highest over/under of the night at 9.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 29

Twins Moneyline (-130)

The Minnesota Twins have a strong chance at picking up a victory in their home matchup with the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Brayan Bello will get the start for Boston with six appearances and four starts, and he has a 7.36 ERA in his rookie season. Meanwhile, Dylan Bundy has poor season-long numbers with a 4.56 ERA, but he allowed fewer than three runs in each of his last four starts.

The Philadelphia Phillies ended a six-game winning streak against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon, and they will begin a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are in the No. 2 spot of the National League Wild Card race, and they will roll with Ranger Suarez on the mound with a 3.38 ERA, and he surrendered three or fewer runs in seven starts since coming off the injured list. The Phillies score 4.6 runs per game and put up at least four runs in eight consecutive games until yesterday’s 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

Dodgers-Marlins under 7 runs (-110)

Any game featuring Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin is likely to be one of the top pitching matchups of the game, but that is certainly the case when Pablo Lopez is the opposing starter. Gonsolin allowed just two earned runs over his last four starts, and Lopez threw six scoreless innings in his last time out.

Jose Berrios over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Blue Jays starter does not have strong season-long strikeout numbers with his lowest K/9 at 8.2 since his rookie season in 2016. However, he could be getting on track with more than five strikeouts in seven of his last nine starts with 15 K’s in his last two outings. Berrios will face the Chicago Cubs offense that strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the sixth most in the MLB.

