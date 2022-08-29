How to watch Serena Williams in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open gets underway on Monday, and we get to see the GOAT in primetime. Serena Williams will open the tournament with a first round match against Montenegro wild card Danka Kovinic. Their match gets underway at 7 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Williams is appearing in her final tournament before retirement and will look to win a seventh title in Flushing Meadows. She won the tournament in 1999, 2002, 2008, and 2012-2014. She missed last year’s tournament due to injury and previously had a semifinal appearance in 2020 and finals appearances in 2019 and 2018.

Kovinic lost in the first round of last year’s US Open and in the second round the year prior. Her best Grand Slam performance is a pair of third round appearances this year in the Australian Open and French Open.

This is the first ever match between Williams and Kovinic. Williams is a -370 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Kovinic is a +285 underdog. Williams is +5000 to win the tournament and Kovinic is +25000. The winner of this match advances to face the winner of the match between No. 2 Anett Kontaveit and unseeded Jaqueline Adina Cristian.