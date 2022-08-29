How to watch Coco Gauff in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open gets underway on Monday and American Coco Gauff begins her quest to get into the second week in Flushing Meadows. Gauff is the No. 12 seed and will face unseeded Leolia Jeanjean in the first round. The match is tentatively scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN will be airing matches all day and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Gauff’s best performance at the US Open was a third round appearance in 2019. Her best Grand Slam performance was a finals appearance in this year’s French Open. She’s facing Jeanjean for the first time in her career. This is Jeanjean’s first appearance in the US Open.

Gauff is a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -2500 favorite while Jeanjean is a +1000 underdog. Gauff is +1600 to win the US Open and Jeanjean is +50000.