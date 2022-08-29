How to watch Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open kicks off on Monday and we’ll get the top-seeded man early on the first day. Daniil Medvedev will face unseeded Stefan Kozlov in Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon ET. The match will air via live stream on WatchESPN, and will show up during ESPN’s all-day TV coverage.

Medvedev is the defending US Open champion, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Prior to that he appeared in the semifinals in 2020 and was the runner-up in 2019. This year, Medvedev was runner-up at the Australian Open and reached the fourth round at the French Open. He did not play at Wimbledon due to Russian athletes being banned from competing following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This will mark the second time Medvedev and Kozlov have faced off. Their first match came in 2016 during Wimbledon qualifying. Medvedev beat him in straight sets in the first round of qualifying that year.

Medvedev is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -6000 while Kozlov is a +1600 underdog. Medvedev is +225 to win the tournament while Kozlov is +40000.