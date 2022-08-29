US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, August 29

The 2022 US Open gets underway on Monday and the women’s tournament will be in the spotlight right out of the gate. It will be a busy day for seeded players, but it will be an unseeded player getting all the attention. Serena Williams announced earlier this month that the US Open will be her final tournament and she gets underway at 7 p.m. ET against Danka Kovinic.

The entire tournament will air on the ESPN family of networks with live streams available on WatchESPN. Williams’ match will air on ESPN as part of Primetime at the US Open. Here’s the complete schedule for of seeded men in action on Monday. All times are ET.

US Open schedule: Monday, August 29

#29 Alison Riske-Amritraj vs. Eleana Yu, 11 a.m.

#17 Caroline Garcia vs. Kamila Rakhimova

#18 Veronika Kudermetova vs. Donna Vekic

#3 Maria Sakkari vs. Tatjana Maria

#15 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Ana Konjuh, 1 p.m.

#7 Simona Halep vs. Daria Snigur

#12 Coco Gauff vs. Leolia Jeanjean, 2 p.m.

#27 Martina Trevisan vs. Evgeniya Rodina, 2:30 p.m.

#10 Daria Kasatkina vs. Harriet Dart

#20 Madison Keys vs. Dayana Yastremska

#5 Ons Jabeur vs. Madison Brengle, 3 p.m.

#30 Jil Teichmann vs. Shuai Zhang, 4:30 p.m.

#31 Shelby Rogers vs. Arantxa Rus

#2 Anett Kontaveit vs. Jaqueline Cristian, 6 p.m.

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic, 7 p.m.

#14 Leylah Fernandez vs. Oceane Dodin, 9 p.m.

Williams is a -370 favorite to win her opening match while Kovinic is a +285 underdog. Williams is +5000 to win the entire tournament.

The other notable entrant on day 1 is Coco Gauff. The 12th-seeded American is a -2500 favorite against Leolia Jeanjean, while the latter is a +1000 underdog. Gauff is +1600 to win the US Open.