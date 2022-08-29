US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, August 29

The 2022 US Open tennis tournament gets underway late Monday morning in Flushing Meadows at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The men’s tournament wraps on Sunday, September 11 with the finals in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The first matches of the day get started at 11 a.m. ET. No. 16 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 24 Francisco Cerundolo, and No. 29 Tommy Paul are the first seeded players in action on Monday. Top seed Daniil Medvedev gets his tournament underway on Monday at 12 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium against unseeded Stefan Kozlov.

The entire tournament will air on the ESPN family of networks with live streams available on WatchESPN. Here’s the complete schedule for of seeded men in action on Monday. All times are ET.

US Open schedule: Monday, August 29

#29 Tommy Paul vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 11 a.m.

#16 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Jeffery John Wolf

#24 Francisco Cerundolo vs. Andy Murray

#1 Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefan Kozlov, 12 p.m.

#5 Casper Ruud vs. Kyle Edmund, 12:30 p.m.

#31 Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Yibing Wu

#30 Maxime Cressy vs. Marton Fucsovics

#13 Matteo Berrettini vs. Nicolas Jarry

#18 Alex De Minaur vs. Filip Krajinovic, 1 p.m.

#6 Felix Auer-Aliassime vs. Alexander Ritschard, 2 p.m.

#27 Karen Khachanov vs. Denis Kudla, 2:30 p.m.

#12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Dominic Thiem

#21 Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Tomas Machac

#10 Taylor Fritz vs. Brandon Holt, 6 p.m.

#4 Stefan Tsitsipas vs. Daniel Elahi Galan, 7 p.m.

#23 Nick Kyrgios vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis, 8:30

Medvedev is the top seed and the favorite to win the men’s title with Novak Djokovic removed from the field. Medvedev is +225 and is followed by Rafael Nadal at +400. He is -6000 to beat Kozlov on Monday.

Two seeded players are underdogs on Monday. #24 Francisco Cerundolo is +125 to beat Andy Murray, who is -150 to win. Later in the day, #31 Nikoloz Basilashvili is +295 to beat Yibing Wu, while Wu is -380.