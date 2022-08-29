Pick on the Total for the Phillies-Diamondbacks game on August 29

Fresh off a road sweep of the Chicago White Sox, the Arizona Diamondbacks return home on Monday to look to play spoiler to a Philadelphia Phillies team looking to improve their positioning in the National League Wild Card pitcher.

Philadelphia Phillies (-180, 9) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

It has been a rough stretch for Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner, having allowed at least five run in five straight starts, but has done his best work at home with a 3.97 ERA and 2.6 walks per nine innings compared to a 5.37 ERA and 3.4 walks per nine innings on the road.

The Diamondbacks lineup behind Bumgarner have some of the largest home and road power splits in the league, ranking fourth among MLB teams in home runs per at-bay on the road and 25th at home.

Ranger Suarez will look to continue his strong second half of the season for the Phillies, posting a 1.56 ERA in seven starts since the beginning of July with just one home run surrendered across 41 in innings in this run.

The Phillies have a 3.53 bullpen ERA since June 25, which ranks ninth in the league in that span while the Diamondbacks bullpen, which overall for the season is 22nd in the league in bullpen ERA, are 13th in home runs allowed per nine innings.

The Diamondbacks have had a tough time generating offense at home this season and with the turnaround of both the Phillies bullpen and Suarez, the runs will suffer a drought in the desert on Monday.

The Play: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Under 9

