Three tight end sleepers for 2022 fantasy football drafts

Fantasy football drafts are in full swing and it is time to start taking a stand on “your guys.” These are players you will draft earlier than others to make sure you can get them on your team, but also have value at their current ADP.

For tight ends, you have to decide if you want to take one of the top, most consistent tight ends early in a draft versus risking an unproven player who you believe makes a leap in 2022. For the purposes of this article, we’ll be looking at those later round tight ends.

As usual, the term “sleeper” isn’t that accurate anymore, as there is just too much information out there for anybody to go too far under the radar. But, “sleeper” has become a part of the fantasy football lexicon, so I’ll keep using it while giving the caveat that it refers more to players who can be had later in drafts and at what I consider value.

Irv Smith Jr., Vikings

The Vikings will look to supercharge their offense with new head coach Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell comes from the Rams, and learned under Sean McVay. The hope is his presence will help passing efficiency and total passing output. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen should remain the Top 2 targets, but Smith will compete with K.J. Osborn for the third most targets and he should have plenty of end zone work.

Robert Tonyan, Packers

Tonyan is a player who got some hype due to his touchdown production two seasons ago, but an injury last year along with fewer touchdowns brought him back down. He is just getting back to practice, so he could get a slower start than some, but he positions well as a top red zone target for Aaron Rodgers this season. Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas and Rodgers will need to find that end zone target he can go to when in need. Tonyan could easily be that player again this year.

David Njoku, Browns

The Browns will have Jacoby Brissett at quarterback for the first 11 games of the season and he will need a player like Njoku to give him a big, intermediate target. We saw it in the last preseason game, as Brissett gave him four early targets, completing three for 34 yards. Njoku signed a lucrative contract this offseason and is slated to be the No. 1 tight end on a team that will need his services.

And add this little nugget to the pile: