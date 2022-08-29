Odds for each fight in Season 6, Episode 6 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

The sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series will continue on Tuesday, August 30. The season’s sixth episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be five more fights with competitors looking to earn the elusive contract as they try and impress Dana White and a panel of judges.
If the participants last week had high expectations, I can’t begin to describe the pressure on this week’s competitors. In Episode 4, all five winners earned contracts; the same thing happened last week. Back-to-back weeks of every victor earning a contract is rare, so the fighters this week will have to bring it.
The night will begin with a featherweight bout between Blake Bilder and Alexander Morgan and will be followed by Maria Silva and Viktoriia Dudakova duking it out in a women’s strawweight fight. The third match will see Rodrigo Lidio facing Mateusz Rebecki, and the penultimate bout will see middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Matej Penaz defending their undefeated records. The main event of the evening will feature Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique representing the welterweights.
Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds for Episode 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series
Main event: Yusaku Kinoshita, welterweight: -205
Jose Henrique: +175
Sedriques Dumas, middleweight: +130
Matej Penaz: -150
Rodrigo Lidio, lightweight: +200
Mateusz Rebecki: -240
Maria Silva, women’s strawweight: -250
Viktoriia Dudakova: +210
Blake Bilder, featherweight: +190
Alexander Morgan: -225
