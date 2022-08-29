Odds for each fight in Season 6, Episode 6 of UFC: Dana White’s Contender Series

The sixth season of Dana White’s Contender Series will continue on Tuesday, August 30. The season’s sixth episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. There will be five more fights with competitors looking to earn the elusive contract as they try and impress Dana White and a panel of judges.

If the participants last week had high expectations, I can’t begin to describe the pressure on this week’s competitors. In Episode 4, all five winners earned contracts; the same thing happened last week. Back-to-back weeks of every victor earning a contract is rare, so the fighters this week will have to bring it.

The night will begin with a featherweight bout between Blake Bilder and Alexander Morgan and will be followed by Maria Silva and Viktoriia Dudakova duking it out in a women’s strawweight fight. The third match will see Rodrigo Lidio facing Mateusz Rebecki, and the penultimate bout will see middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Matej Penaz defending their undefeated records. The main event of the evening will feature Yusaku Kinoshita and Jose Henrique representing the welterweights.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds for Episode 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series

Main event: Yusaku Kinoshita, welterweight: -205

Jose Henrique: +175

Sedriques Dumas, middleweight: +130

Matej Penaz: -150

Rodrigo Lidio, lightweight: +200

Mateusz Rebecki: -240

Maria Silva, women’s strawweight: -250

Viktoriia Dudakova: +210

Blake Bilder, featherweight: +190

Alexander Morgan: -225

