History of Serena Williams at US Open

The US Open got underway on Monday morning at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing Meadows neighborhood of Queens in New York City. It is the biggest tennis tournament in the United States, but this year features even greater buzz because of one player.

Serena Williams is back at Flushing Meadows after an injury cost her last year’s tournament. More notable is that this will be the GOAT’s final tournament as a professional tennis player. Williams announced in early August that she will be retiring after the US Open.

Williams is unseeded in this year’s tournament and faces a tough draw in the early going. She will face fellow unseeded player Danka Kovinic in the first round, and then would potentially face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round. If she is going to add to her legacy as the greatest tennis player of all time, she will face an uphill climb. She is installed at +5000 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the first round.

Over the course. of her 25-year career, Williams has won the US Open six times in 20 appearances. She won her first US Open title in only her second appearance, defeating Martina Hingis in straight sets in 1999 as the No. 7 seed. She followed up with wins in 2002, 2008, and then three straight years from 2012 to 2014. Alongside those wins, she has four runner-up finishes, reaching the finals in 2001, 2011, 2018, and 2019.

Williams will also be appearing with her sister Venus in the doubles tournament, facing Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in the first round. This is the first time the sisters have paired up since 2014. In eight doubles appearances at the US Open, the Williams sisters have won the tournament twice and twice reached the semifinals.