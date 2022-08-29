How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on August 29

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

We’ve finally reached the go-home show to Clash at the Castle with the much hyped pay-per-view taking place this Saturday live from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. For tonight’s show, we’ll crown new women’s tag champs and see the return of a WWE Hall of Famer in his hometown.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will take place tonight as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Raw will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah of Smackdown for the belts. Sky and Kai got to this point by defeating Dana Brooke/Tamina and Alexa Bliss/Asuka while Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi/Xia Li and Natalya/Sonya Deville to reach the final. With new champions being crowned tonight, we are also entering the territory of a rumored return of former champs Sasha Banks and Naomi. It’s likely that the company will hold off on that until the pay-per-view, but you never know.

Similar to Trish Stratus making an appearance in her hometown of Toronto last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will make an appearance in his hometown of Pittsburgh tonight. It’s unknown what the 1996 Olympic gold medalist (who did it with a broken freakin’ neck btw) will do on the show, but it’ll surely involve one of the primary storylines heading into Clash at the Castle.

Also on the show, United States Champion Bobby Lashley will go one-on-one with The Miz. Last week, Miz was abducted by Dexter Lumis so we’ll see how that angle continues on tonight’s show. Also, both the Usos and Sami Zayn will make an appearance ahead of Saturday’s main event showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. We’ll also see Seth Rollins and Riddle come face-to-face in the ring ahead of their match in five days.