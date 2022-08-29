Monday Night Raw preview: Three questions heading into August 29 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw comes live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh tonight and this will be the go-home show to Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Monday Night Raw. I’ll ask some pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will emerge as the new women’s tag team champions?

The finals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament will take place tonight as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Raw will battle Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah of Smackdown for the belts. Both teams won two matches to get to this point and it’s worth asking who will come out on top holding the belts.

The smart money is on Sky and Kai considering how much the company has put into Bayley’s “Damage CTRL” group since debuting at SummerSlam. Those three will battle Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-women tag team match this Saturday and it will be a good look for Sky and Kai to have belts around their wastes head into the matchup. As for Rodriguez and Aliyah, this will be a good showcase spot for them moving forward.

With this match happening tonight, it’s also worth asking this question...

Will Sasha Banks and Naomi return tonight?

The former women’s tag team champions have been inactive since famously walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw in May and being suspended. All summer long, there’s been rumors of their release as well as their outright return and the latter has become more plausible since the retirement of Vince McMahon.

With the pay-per-view happening this Saturday, it’s likely that the company will hold off on the big return until afterwards. But you never know.

What will Kurt Angle do on Raw tonight?

Similar to Trish Stratus making an appearance in her hometown of Toronto last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will make an appearance in his hometown of Pittsburgh tonight. It’s unknown what the 1996 Olympic gold medalist (who did it with a broken freakin’ neck btw) will do on the show, but it’ll surely involve one of the primary storylines heading into Clash at the Castle.

Could he mix it up with the Usos and Sami Zayn, who will be on the show representing the Bloodline? Will he get involved in the scheduled face-to-face segment between Seth Rollins and Riddle? Will he get involved in the feud involving his old pals Rey Mysterio and Edge against the Judgement Day? We’ll find out.