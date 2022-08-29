DraftKings NFT Reignmakers Football Pack Breaks from Discord 8/29 Recap

Join the Week 1 VeeFriends League Contest here!

August 29 Watch Party Recap

daylightcat and sparky3689 kicked off the watch party Monday night by by breaking down their plan for the stream. This included quickly reviewing a contest for viewers, which boasted a prize pool that would increase each time Tommy Tremble, Auden Tate and Greg Dulcich were pulled live in packs.

sparky3689 announced that five people would join the stream and open as many packs as they want at varying levels while breaking down the results. Guru was the first guest to join the show. He introduced himself and his resume, which included a specialty in UFC and NFL betting.

Guru chose to open one $399.99 ELITE Drop 2 pack, with hopes of landing a LEGENDARY player. He also broke down his lineup building strategy and the benefits of opening packs and sniping the DraftKings Marketplace.

After purchasing the ELITE pack, Guru walked the chat through his portfolio on DraftKings Marketplace before opening the pack. The best card from Guru’s pack was an ELITE Hunter Renfrow. The group checked out Renfrow’s value on DraftKings Marketplace and determined that it was about $280, which was a solid pull.

Guru then opened a $99.99 RARE Drop 1 pack, which had an Auden Tate, raising the prize pool. After that exciting development, he left the stream and was followed by Tr0ubl35.

Tr0ubl35 began by opening a $39.99 CORE Drop 2 pack, landing a couple of exciting young players, including a RARE Treylon Burks. Tr0ubl35 then opened a RARE Drop 1 pack, which had a RARE Zach Wilson and a CORE Greg Dulcich, which raised the contest prize pot once again.

The next stream guest was Jaxed, who showcased his LEGENDARY Jason Sanders before opening a few RARE packs. These included a RARE Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RARE DJ Chark, ELITE Tony Pollard and ELITE Zach Ertz. Jaxed finished his pack reveals by opening an ELITE one, which gave him an ELITE Matt Ryan.

The next stream guest was GldenEagle, who opened a couple of CORE packs. A few of the players he pulled were RARE Duke Johnson, RARE Romeo Doubs and RARE Damien Williams.

The final guest of the stream was bigsaf47, who opened an ELITE pack which included a Jared Goff of the same rarity tier.

daylightcat and sparky3689 wrapped up the stream by drawing the winner from the contest, who walked away with 150 DK Dollars.

