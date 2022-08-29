Dolphins release RB Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins have released running back Sony Michel. The Dolphins gathered quite a few running backs this offseason, which included Michel, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert. Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin were the only holdovers that had contributed on game days and now have a better chance of making the team.

Michel has been productive in his time in the NFL, having gained 3,137 rushing yards on 743 carries through four seasons. He will likely land on a roster before the season begins as a backup.

Michel appeared ready to take away some early work from the other Dolphins running backs, so this move makes it a little easier to have faith in Chase Edmonds as the starter and Raheem Mostert as a backup. Edmonds is a solid pick in fantasy football drafts and Mostert becomes an easier late flier. The addition of Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill have many expecting big things out of Miami and those expectations are valid.