The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded wide receiver Laviska Shenault to the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport.

Shenault was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jags. He has played in 30 games through two seasons and caught 121 of his 179 targets for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns. Shenault was a highly touted receiver for Jacksonville but never realized his potential with his results.

Carolina is an interesting landing spot for him. The Panthers have DJ Moore as their starting wide receiver and then Robbie Anderson as their WR2. Terrace Marshall is their third receiving option, but Shenault could surpass him pretty early as he has also underwhelmed in limited work.

The claim for Shenault is that his peak usage would be emulating Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers. If the Panthers commit to using him in this way, he could end up paying early dividends as this would theoretically open up Christian McCaffrey and Moore in the offense. Interestingly, this trade now means that the Panthers have acquired Jacksonville’s first and second-round picks from the 2020 draft after acquiring cornerback CJ Henderson last season.

Carolina has sent back “undisclosed draft pick compensation” in return to Jacksonville.