 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joaquin Niemann to join LIV Tour

Less than 24 hours after holing out at the PGA TOUR Championship, the Chilean skips to the startup circuit.

By Collin Sherwin
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Joaquin Niemann of Chile looks on over the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed third round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Another blow to the PGA TOUR today in their ongoing battle with the startup LIV Tour, as today Joaquin Niemann announced he’s heading to Boston for this weekend’s event at The International Golf Club in Boston.

Niemann finished T11 in the 2022 PGA TOUR Championship yesterday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. He picked up $925,000 for his efforts, but that’s likely to be a fraction of what he’ll earn as a guarantee from the startup league.

The 23-year-old Chilean one of the PGA TOUR’s Invitational events in 2022, picking up the trophy at the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational in February for his second title on the circuit. After his TOUR Championship performance he sits No. 19 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and he will be the only Top 20 performer with LIV when he puts a peg in the ground in Boston on Friday.

Dustin Johnson has fallen to No. 22 since leaving the PGA TOUR, but LIV still boasts eight players in the current OWGR Top 50.

The three-round LIV Golf Boston event begins Friday, September 2.

More From DraftKings Nation