Serena Williams defeats Danka Kovinic, will face No. 2 seed in second round

Serena Williams is headed to the second round of the 2022 US Open. The greatest player in women’s tennis history defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets to open the tournament. Williams won 6-3, 6-3 to advance.

Williams will now face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows. Given the high profile nature of Williams’ status in the game and her impending retirement, it’s safe to say this will air in Arthur Ashe Stadium and on primetime ESPN.

This will mark the first time Williams and Kontaveit face off. Williams is now sitting at +2200 to win the tournament after opening at +5000. Kontaveit is +3500 to win. Although Kontaveit is seeded and Williams is unseeded, it would not be surprising to see a ton of money come in on Williams to claim the upset on Wednesday.