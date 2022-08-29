 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serena Williams defeats Danka Kovinic, will face No. 2 seed in second round

The GOAT advanced to the second round of her final US Open.

By David Fucillo
Serena Williams of the United States serves against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women’s Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Serena Williams is headed to the second round of the 2022 US Open. The greatest player in women’s tennis history defeated Danka Kovinic in straight sets to open the tournament. Williams won 6-3, 6-3 to advance.

Williams will now face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows. Given the high profile nature of Williams’ status in the game and her impending retirement, it’s safe to say this will air in Arthur Ashe Stadium and on primetime ESPN.

This will mark the first time Williams and Kontaveit face off. Williams is now sitting at +2200 to win the tournament after opening at +5000. Kontaveit is +3500 to win. Although Kontaveit is seeded and Williams is unseeded, it would not be surprising to see a ton of money come in on Williams to claim the upset on Wednesday.

