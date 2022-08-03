Raiders vs. Jaguars: Odds for 2022 Hall of Fame Game

The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame game marks the start of this year’s NFL preseason, and it’ll get underway with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Las Vegas Raiders. The game is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

This will be the fourth appearance for the Raiders and the second for the Jaguars as the two teams will go head-to-head for the first time ahead of the 2022 season. Jacksonville’s new coach Doug Pederson announced that both QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne will be held out of the game, while third-string QB Jake Luton will be tapped to get the start. Both teams have released their depth charts ahead of the game, although no further information has been given by either coach as far as who will and won’t be suiting up.

Hall of Fame Game odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: Raiders -2

Moneyline: Raiders -125, Jaguars +115

Total: 30.5

