Best Premier League player futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The English Premier League 2022-23 season is just around the corner as Manchester City will look to defend their title, winning the last two consecutive seasons. They beat out Liverpool by just one point last season in a situation that came down to Decision Day. With some new talent making their way to the EPL this season, we’re taking a look at some player futures with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Premier League Goalscorer in 2022-23

Erling Haaland: +275

Mohamed Salah: +500

Harry Kane: +500

Gabriel Jesus: +1200

Son Heung-Min: +1400

Darwin Nunez: +1400

Cristiano Ronaldo: +1400

Jamie Vardy: +2500

Best bet: Harry Kane (+500)

While it’s pretty tempting to pick Haaland as this year’s EPL Golden Boot winner, the prolific 22-year-old will need some time to adapt to his new club and his new team. Kane is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, netting at least 17 goals in his last eight seasons straight. He’s taken home the Golden Boot honors three times, most recently in 2020-21 when he put 23 in the back of the net.

Mo Salah and Son Heung-Min shared the honors last year, with both strikers finishing with 23 goals apiece after Decision Day was all said and done.

Tottenham is poised for another top-four finish this season under the direction of Antonio Conte, and will be relying heavily on both Kane and Son in the attack to find a good chunk of their goals throughout the campaign.

Premier League Player of the Year in 2022-23

Kevin De Bruyne: +600

Erling Haaland: +700

Mohamed Salah: +750

Harry Kane: +800

Son Heung-Min : +1600

Phil Foden: +1800

Cristiano Ronaldo: +2000

Luis Diaz: +2000

Jack Grealish: +2000

Best bet: Son Heung-Min (+1600)

Two-time winners De Bruyne and Salah are among the favorites to win the PFA Player of the Year award again this year. In fact, Salah took his second honor home last season after sharing the Golden Boot award with 23 goals. Of course, the player he shared with is who I’m picking to back this season, as Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min also scored 23 goals through last year’s campaign.

Son is flying somewhat under the radar in the Player of the Year odds this season, but has a solid chance of taking home the honors as Conte looks to take his club to the top in just the second season under his direction. Nobody will be surprised if De Bruyne or Salah win again, or even if Haaland wins the honor in his maiden EPL campaign. But as far as best bets go, it’s hard to ignore Son priced as high as +1600 when he’s been among the best players in the league through the last few seasons.

