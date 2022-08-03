Best Premier League team futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The English Premier League season is just around the corner as the campaign opens with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal on August 5. Manchester City will begin their title defense as they seek their third consecutive EPL championship, while Liverpool will look for revenge after finishing just one point behind them last season.

Ahead of this season’s action, we’re taking a look at some of the best EPL team futures to bet on, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tottenham top 4 finish (-165)

Antonio Conte has done wonders with his squad since taking the reins last season, bringing Spurs to their first top four finish since the 2018-19 season. They finished two points ahead of Arsenal, going unbeaten in the final six matches of the campaign to lock up a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

While bringing back the dangerous tandem of Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, Conte also brought in Richarlison from Everton and Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan to strengthen Tottenham’s attack even further. They have all the right pieces to almost guarantee another top four finish. If you’re looking for a safe bet, this is the one to go with.

West Ham top 6 finish (+400)

David Moyes’ return to West Ham in 2019 proved to be a good move for the club, as he took the reins for a team who just sacked Manuel Pellegrini and sat in 17th place in the table. While Moyes couldn’t salvage that season, finishing in 16th, the 2020-21 season saw the Hammers finish in sixth while 2021-22 brought a seventh place finish.

With strikers like Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen in the attack, they’ll look to break back into the top six this season, if not a top four spot. They brought in central striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo in the summer window, as well as center back Nayef Aguerd from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais to help shore up their backline. They don’t seem to be done with this transfer window as they’ve been linked to winger Filip Kostic and midfielder Amadou Onana in recent days as well.

Leeds to be relegated (+225)

Leeds United narrowly escaped relegation last season with a 2-1 win over Brentford on Decision Day, combined with a little help from Newcastle who defeated Burnley. A win for Burnley on Decision Day would have sent Leeds down to the EFL Championship, but they lived to survive another year. It was only their second year back in the Premier League, as they finally got back into the top flight in 2020-21 for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

All eyes will be on Leeds this season, who seem to be in trouble after selling arguably their two best players in Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) and Raphinha (Barcelona). They brought in young Americans Tyler Adams from RB Leipzig and Brenden Aaronson from RB Salzburg, as well as winger Luis Sinisterra from Feyenoord. They’ll need to put a much better product on the field this season if they want to avoid relegation this time around.

