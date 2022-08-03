Raheem Mostert injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

One of the keys of the Miami Dolphins offense will be the health of running back Raheem Mostert. The 30-year-old running back hasn’t played a full season since 2019, but he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins to lead the rushing attack because of his familiarity with Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Raheem Mostert’s injury

Injury suffered: Chipped cartilage in left knee

When it happened: September 12, 2021 (Week 1)

Mostert, who was the starting running back for the San Francisco 49ers, suffered the knee injury in the first half of the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. He had surgery in October and missed the remainder of the season.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Mostert was recently cleared for training camp after using the spring to finish his rehab, He announced his return via Twitter.

Being told you may never step on the field again isn’t easy to hear… But when you bet on yourself, your faith, your determination, and modern medicine, good things happen Hard work pays off! Beyond thankful!! Year 8, LFG!!! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) July 25, 2022

McDaniel told ESPN.com that he expects the Mostert to be available in Week 1.

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Mostert will be in a timeshare with two other free-agent signings — Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel. He has the most knowledge of the offense, but Mostert’s best season in the NFL was 2019 when he rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns and added 22 receptions for 180 yards and two scores. Mostert’s fantasy ceiling is probably RB3 if the group stays healthy.