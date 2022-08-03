Jakobi Meyers injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers lead the team in receptions (83) and receiving yards (866) and could improve on those numbers in his second year with quarterback Mac Jones if he stays healthy.

Jakobi Meyers’ injury

Injury suffered: “bumps and bruises”

When it happened: Offseason

Meyers was limited for much of the Patriots offseason activities and the team minicamp due to various “bumps and bruises” according to a report from CBSSports.com.

Latest news ahead of training camp

Meyers has been a regular participant at training camp.

QB Mac Jones warming up with WR’s Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne:#PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/GDxYCRUyFo — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 27, 2022

2022 Fantasy football outlook

Meyers numbers are solid until you look at his sad red-zone production and that’s where his fantasy value takes a dip. There has to be an expectation that Mac Jones will be better in year two, but will Meyers be the beneficiary? Meyers had 181.6 points last season in PPR scoring, while Kendrick Bourne had 165 points (177.5 with rushing yards added) with 56 less targets. Meyers might be trending toward WR2 status with the Patriots.