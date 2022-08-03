Skyy Moore injury news, updates ahead of 2022 NFL training camp

With the departure of Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs will be retooling their passing game with the opportunity for some young players to step up. One of those guys could be second-round draft pick Skyy Moore.

Moore recorded 95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season at Western Michigan

Skyy Moore’s injury

Injury suffered: Left hamstring

When it happened: Offseason

Moore missed most of the Chiefs offseason program dealing with the hamstring injury, including OTAs and minicamp. The rookie did report for training camp, but suffered a left hip injury during Tuesday’s practice.

VIDEO: #Chiefs Skyy Moore is leaving practice early after coming up gimpy during 1-on-1s. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/35TCQ4Xw21 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

Latest news ahead of training camp

Moore later went on social media to say that he was fine after his injury Tuesday.

#Chiefs Skyy Moore says he’s okay after leaving practice early Tuesday pic.twitter.com/odoKnUB7m3 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) August 2, 2022

2022 Fantasy football outlook

The hamstring appears to be healthy, but even a minor injury this early in camp is concerning. Moore is going to have to work his way into Patrick Mahomes’ sight line and even then Travis Kelce is going to be his favorite target with Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman getting plenty of looks. In a keeper’s league, Moore is a good option, but in year one he’s in wait-and-see mode.