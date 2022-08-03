When is the NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Football sort of starts on Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio to kick off the preseason.

The Jags have had a pretty massive overhaul at the top this offseason. Gone is the constant turmoil and weekly controversy that former head coach Urban Myer brought. Now they’ve hired Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philidelphia Eagles just six seasons ago. Former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence is back for his second NFL season, though he isn’t expected to play Thursday, and neither will his college teammate RB Travis Etinene, who missed his entire rookie campaign with an injury. Jake Luton, who will probably be QB3 if he makes the roster, will get the start under center for Jacksonville.

Much like their opponent in Thursday’s preseason matchup, the Raiders had a change in coach too. After Jon Gruden resigned halfway through the season, Rich Bisaccia took over and led them to a playoff appearance. But ownership decided to make a total change and hire Josh McDaniels from the New England Patriots for his second head coaching stint in his career. It’s unlikely QB Derek Carr or new star WR Davante Adams suit up for the game, though.

In last year’s Hall of Fame Game, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Dallas Cowboys 16-3. This will mark only the second time Jacksonville has played in the preseason kickoff game, with the first time happening in 1995. The Raiders have played in the game three times, most recently in 2006. The Silver and Black are undefeated in Canton.

2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Date: Thursday, August 4

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Odds: Raiders -135, Jaguars +115