Heisman Trophy odds for Bryce Young, stats, projections, and more

The 2022 college football season is quickly approaching and we have preseason Heisman Trophy odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from last season.

Young enters the season with +350 odds to win the award for a second straight year. He sits behind Ohio State quarterback and preseason frontrunner C.J. Stroud at +250 and is just ahead of USC quarterback Caleb Williams at +750.

2021 Stats

Young rewrote the school record books last season on his way to becoming the second straight Crimson Tide player to win the award. His 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns were both single-season school records and he only got popped for seven interceptions. He also set a single-game school record with 559 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-35 late-season victory over Arkansas that served as his “Heisman” moment.

Young throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns against an all-time great Georgia defense in the SEC Championship Game may have solidified his status as the Heisman winner the following Saturday. Young is already being tabbed as potentially the top quarterback taken off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

What does Bryce Young need to do to win the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is just as much about narrative as it is on-field performance and voters are always looking for a new story each season. It’s why Ohio State great Archie Griffin remains the only two-time Heisman winner in the award’s history and that doesn’t bode well for Young’s chances this year.

For Young to have a shot at becoming the first back-to-back Heisman winner in nearly a half century, he must somehow match/exceed the record-breaking season he had last year while leading Alabama back to the College Football Playoff. He’ll also most likely need other contenders like Stroud and Williams to have an off game or two to gain an edge in the running. If the stars can align for him like that, then the trophy will belong to him once again.