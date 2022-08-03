Best Ligue 1 player futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season is set to get underway on August 5 as PSG looks to defend their their title from last season. Ahead of the action, we’re looking at some of the best player futures for the upcoming season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Ligue 1 Goalscorer in 2022-23

Kylian Mbappe: -175

Lionel Messi: +700

Wissam Ben Yedder: +800

Neymar: +900

Moussa Dembele: +1200

Alexandre Lacazette: +2500

Andy Delort: +2500

Jonathan David: +2500

Best bet: Kylian Mbappe (-175)

It’s tough to pick anyone here aside from the player who’s won the award through the last four consecutive seasons. Mbappe’s first honor came in the 2018-19 season when he scored 33 goals in 29 matches, but he’s failed to hit that high of a mark in the following three seasons. In 2019-20, he shared the honors with AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder as they both finished with 18 goals, but Mbappe scored 27 and 28 in the following two seasons, respectively, to lead the league and take home the honors.

Lionel Messi is entering his second season in Paris after playing 26 matches for PSG last year and comes in priced at +700 behind Mbappe. He only found the back of the net six times, but came in second place in the league in assists with 14. The player who led the league in assists was none other than Mbappe, who notched 17 on the season.

If you’re looking to take a bet priced with plus odds, Ben Yedder would also be a solid choice as he’s on the board at +800. As mentioned, he shared the honors with Mbappe in 2019-20, and has been hot on his trail ever since. The Monaco striker finished just three goals behind the incumbent last season with 25 goals and may have the best shot in the league to take the crown from him this year.

