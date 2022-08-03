Best Bundesliga player futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season officially gets underway on August 5 as Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Bayern Munich to kick off the campaign. With the exit of both Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) and Erling Haaland (Manchester City), two of last season’s top three scorers are now out of the picture as we look ahead to next season.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at some player futures for the 2022-23 season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Bundesliga Goalscorer in 2022-23

Sadio Mane: +500

Patrik Schick: +650

Christopher Nkunku: +650

Karim Adeyemi: +1000

Serge Gnabry: +1200

Andre Silva: +1200

Donyell Malen: +1600

Sasa Kalajdzic: +1600

Anthony Modeste: +1600

Andrej Kramaric: +1800

Thomas Muller: +2000

Best bet: Patrik Schick (+650)

With Lewandowski out of the running, Bundesliga will see a new top scorer for the first time since the 2016-17 season, as Lewandowski took home the honors for the past five consecutive seasons. Haaland moving to EPL side Manchester City also really opens up the playing field, as the 22-year-old phenom finished in third place for the last two seasons in a row.

Mane is favored at +500 after signing with Bayern in the summer window, while both he and Serge Gnabry will attempt to fill the hole left by Lewandowski. If Mane wants to be crowned the top scorer, he’ll need to have his best single-season performance of his career. He’s topped out at 22 goals scored back in the 2018-19 season with Liverpool, but has failed to reach 20 goals in a single season since then. He’ll certainly take some time adapting to his new team and finding his role, so I don’t see him as a likely candidate to finish at the top of the scoring charts after his first year in Bundesliga.

Schick, priced at +650, is looking like the best bet at the moment, as he came in second place behind Lewandowski last year with 24 goals on the season for Bayer Leverkusen. It was a career high for Schick, whose stock certainly rose after he scored five goals in five matches for Czech Republic at the UEFA Euro tournament last year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.