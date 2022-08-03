Best Bundesliga team futures to consider ahead of 2022-23 season

The Bundesliga season is just around the corner as it gets underway on August 5 with Eintracht Frankfurt taking on defending champions Bayern Munich. Ahead of the 2022-23 action, we’re going over some of our favorite team futures bets to take next season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bayern Munich to win the title (-700)

This is the safest bet you could take on the board, as Bayern have won 32 overall titles and the last 10 consecutive years in a row. Granted they’ll be entering 2022-23 without Robert Lewandowski for the first time in almost a decade after his transfer to Barcelona, but their roster is packed with other talent that should all but guarantee them another championship.

Nobody else even comes close in the odds, as RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are the next two teams in line, but both priced at +1000. Bayern lost Lewandowski, but brought in 30-year-old speedy winger Sadio Mane from Liverpool who is sure to bring plenty to their attack. They also still retain the services of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer, and a laundry list of other stars who have helped them win Bundesliga championships.

Borussia Dortmund winner without Bayern Munich (+135)

This is a fun one that takes the 32-time champions out of the picture and lets the rest of the 19 teams battle to see who would finish on top. If Munich was taken out of the race, chances are Borussia Dortmund would end up the Bundesliga champions. They’ve been chasing Bayern down season after season, living in their shadow but never being able to actually take the crown away from them, finishing in second place three of the last four seasons.

Even though they’ve lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Dortmund still have a solid team that includes names like Mats Hummels, Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Thomas Meunier and young American Giovanni Reyna. They’ve already tried bringing in some offensive options to help plug the hole left by Haaland, as forwards Karim Adeyemi from RB Salzburg and Sebastien Haller from Ajax were both brought in this summer. They’ll still look to contend with Bayern and close the gap, as they finished just eight points behind the champions last season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.