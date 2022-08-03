How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on August 3

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State in Columbus, OH.

Tonight's episode of Dynamite begins a busy month of August for the company as they will have their big Quake by the Lake show in Minneapolis next week before ending the month ramping up for All Out.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight's show will be highlighted by the return of the Undisputed Elite, who have been out of action for several weeks due to injuries of various members. Notably, AEW introduced a Trios Championship last week and members of the UE have been tabbed as the potential first holders of the belts. There's a question to be asked of whether or not we'll get the long-awaited return of Kenny Omega soon.

The feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club continues tonight as Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. Jericho is in line for a title match against interim AEW World Championship Jon Moxley next week but willingly put his title opportunity on the line against Yuta tonight. We'll see what the veteran has up his sleeves.

Also on the show, we'll get AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa teaming up with Toni Storm to face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D and Jamie Hayter in tag team action. The Gunn Club will face the Acclaimed in a Dumpster Match, Matt Hardy will face Christian Cage, Orange Cassidy takes on Jay Lethal, and Powerhouse Hobbs will be in action one week after turning on Ricky Starks.