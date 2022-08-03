 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Wyndham Championship

The 2022 Wyndham Championship will take place this weekend and we break down the weather forecast.

By TeddyRicketson
Kevin Kisner of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club will host the tournament. Kevin Kisner won a six-person playoff with a score of 15-under a year ago. Shane Lowry has the best odds to win the 2022 Wyndham Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +1200.

It will be hot, humid, and muggy this weekend which is about par for the course for summer in Greensboro. The highs range from 87-90, but there is at least a 40% chance of rain for each of the first three rounds. The chance of rain drops Sunday, so the final round should be the best weather of the weekend.

Below is a look at the weather report from AccuWeather for the four days of the 2022 Wyndham Championship starting Thursday, August 4 and ending Sunday, August 7.

Thursday, August 4

Hi 90°, Low 72°: Humid; a spray p.m. t-storm, 42% chance of rain

Friday, August 5

Hi 87°, Low 72°: Humid: a spray p.m. t-storm, 43% chance of rain

Saturday, August 6

Hi 88°, Low 71°: A t-storm around in the p.m., 40% chance of rain

Sunday, August 7

Hi 88°, Low 70°: Humid with clouds and sun, 25% chance of rain

More From DraftKings Nation