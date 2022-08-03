How to watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship: Live stream, TV channel, broadcast schedule

The PGA TOUR rolls into Greensboro, North Carolina and the Sedgefield Country Club for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. Kevin Kisner won the 2021 Wyndham Championship with a 15-under after winning a playoff between six golfers. The tournament starts on Thursday, August 4 and runs to Sunday, August 7.

PGA TOUR LIVE has the most comprehensive Wyndham Championship coverage throughout the weekend, with four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

If you prefer to watch TV coverage, here’s a full look at the broadcast schedule.

Wyndham Championship TV schedule

Round 1 and Round 2

2 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on Golf Channel

Round 3

1 to 3:00 p.m.: General coverage on Golf Channel

3:00 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on CBS

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m.: General coverage on Golf Channel

3 to 6 p.m.: General coverage on CBS

To watch the 2022 Wyndham Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.