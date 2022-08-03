Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR is headed to North Carolina this week for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club will host the event, teeing off Thursday, August 4 at 6:50 a.m. ET. Kevin Kisner is set to defend his 2021 Wyndham Championship victory, a wild finish with a six-man playoff over Branden Grace, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Na, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan.
You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player starting at 6:45 a.m. and lasting all the way through to 6 p.m. ET.
Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are co-favorites to win this year’s event, with odds at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel, who both have odds installed at +1400. Kisner is at +4000 for a repeat victory, which would mark the first back-to-back win since the event was renamed to the Wyndham Championship (formally the Greater Greensboro Open).
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Thursday.
2022 Wyndham Championship, Round 1 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Nick Watney
|John Huh
|Vince Whaley
|6:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Brown
|Tommy Gainey
|Doc Redman
|7:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Stuard
|Camilo Villegas
|Adam Schenk
|7:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Aaron Baddeley
|Kevin Streelman
|7:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|7:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Charley Hoffman
|David Lingmerth
|Max McGreevy
|7:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Brehm
|Brendon Todd
|Martin Trainer
|7:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Harris English
|Brian Harman
|Zach Johnson
|7:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Chez Reavie
|Garrick Higgo
|Andrew Landry
|7:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Justin Rose
|Luke Donald
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Tyler Duncan
|Keith Mitchell
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Webb Simpson
|Davis Love III
|7:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Martin Laird
|Richy Werenski
|Patton Kizzire
|7:56 AM
|Tee #10
|J.T. Poston
|Sungjae Im
|Will Zalatoris
|8:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Cameron Champ
|Sung Kang
|8:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Chesson Hadley
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Hank Lebioda
|8:18 AM
|Tee #1
|Sam Ryder
|Mark Hubbard
|Cameron Percy
|8:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Scott Piercy
|Henrik Norlander
|Brandon Hagy
|8:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Wise
|Ben Martin
|Rory Sabbatini
|8:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|Harry Higgs
|Roger Sloan
|8:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Danny Lee
|Matthias Schwab
|8:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Patrick Rodgers
|Davis Riley
|8:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Andrew Novak
|Jared Wolfe
|8:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Wu
|Joshua Creel
|Chris Gotterup
|9:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Bo Hoag
|Austin Smotherman
|Tommy Gibson
|9:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Ben Kohles
|Paul Barjon
|Trent Phillips
|12:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Ricky Barnes
|Adam Svensson
|Hayden Buckley
|12:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Vaughn Taylor
|Peter Malnati
|David Lipsky
|12:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Kelly Kraft
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Taylor Moore
|12:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Denny McCarthy
|Lee Hodges
|12:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Harold Varner III
|Taylor Pendrith
|12:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Grayson Murray
|Bo Van Pelt
|Brandon Wu
|12:38 PM
|Tee #1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Corey Conners
|Joohyung Kim
|12:38 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Gay
|Nick Taylor
|Danny Willett
|12:49 PM
|Tee #1
|Lucas Glover
|Stewart Cink
|Rickie Fowler
|12:49 PM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Robert Streb
|Kevin Tway
|1:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Billy Horschel
|Sepp Straka
|Shane Lowry
|1:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Jim Herman
|William McGirt
|1:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Adam Scott
|Jason Day
|1:11 PM
|Tee #10
|J.J. Spaun
|C.T. Pan
|Adam Long
|1:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Robert Garrigus
|Russell Henley
|Alex Smalley
|1:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|James Hahn
|Scott Gutschewski
|1:33 PM
|Tee #1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Matt Wallace
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1:33 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Putnam
|Chris Stroud
|Aaron Rai
|1:44 PM
|Tee #1
|Bill Haas
|Scott Stallings
|Jonathan Byrd
|1:44 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Dufner
|Matthew NeSmith
|Kramer Hickok
|1:55 PM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Griffin
|1:55 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|David Skinns
|Rick Lamb
|2:06 PM
|Tee #1
|Nick Hardy
|Seth Reeves
|Cole Hammer
|2:06 PM
|Tee #10
|Michael Gligic
|Curtis Thompson
|Mickey DeMorat
|2:17 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Lower
|Brett Drewitt
|Yannik Paul
|2:17 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Jim Knous
|Blake McShea