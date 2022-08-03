 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wyndham Championship

The Wyndham Championship tees off at 6:50 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Sedgefield Country Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on July 29, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The PGA TOUR is headed to North Carolina this week for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club will host the event, teeing off Thursday, August 4 at 6:50 a.m. ET. Kevin Kisner is set to defend his 2021 Wyndham Championship victory, a wild finish with a six-man playoff over Branden Grace, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Na, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan.

You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player starting at 6:45 a.m. and lasting all the way through to 6 p.m. ET.

Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are co-favorites to win this year’s event, with odds at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel, who both have odds installed at +1400. Kisner is at +4000 for a repeat victory, which would mark the first back-to-back win since the event was renamed to the Wyndham Championship (formally the Greater Greensboro Open).

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

2022 Wyndham Championship, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
6:50 AM Tee #1 Nick Watney John Huh Vince Whaley
6:50 AM Tee #10 Scott Brown Tommy Gainey Doc Redman
7:01 AM Tee #1 Brian Stuard Camilo Villegas Adam Schenk
7:01 AM Tee #10 Kevin Chappell Aaron Baddeley Kevin Streelman
7:12 AM Tee #1 Anirban Lahiri Doug Ghim Stephan Jaeger
7:12 AM Tee #10 Charley Hoffman David Lingmerth Max McGreevy
7:23 AM Tee #1 Ryan Brehm Brendon Todd Martin Trainer
7:23 AM Tee #10 Harris English Brian Harman Zach Johnson
7:34 AM Tee #1 Chez Reavie Garrick Higgo Andrew Landry
7:34 AM Tee #10 Tyrrell Hatton Justin Rose Luke Donald
7:45 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Tyler Duncan Keith Mitchell
7:45 AM Tee #10 Kevin Kisner Webb Simpson Davis Love III
7:56 AM Tee #1 Martin Laird Richy Werenski Patton Kizzire
7:56 AM Tee #10 J.T. Poston Sungjae Im Will Zalatoris
8:07 AM Tee #1 Chad Ramey Cameron Champ Sung Kang
8:07 AM Tee #10 Chesson Hadley Kiradech Aphibarnrat Hank Lebioda
8:18 AM Tee #1 Sam Ryder Mark Hubbard Cameron Percy
8:18 AM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Henrik Norlander Brandon Hagy
8:29 AM Tee #1 Aaron Wise Ben Martin Rory Sabbatini
8:29 AM Tee #10 Wesley Bryan Harry Higgs Roger Sloan
8:40 AM Tee #1 Mackenzie Hughes Danny Lee Matthias Schwab
8:40 AM Tee #10 Brice Garnett Patrick Rodgers Davis Riley
8:51 AM Tee #1 Dawie van der Walt Andrew Novak Jared Wolfe
8:51 AM Tee #10 Dylan Wu Joshua Creel Chris Gotterup
9:02 AM Tee #1 Bo Hoag Austin Smotherman Tommy Gibson
9:02 AM Tee #10 Ben Kohles Paul Barjon Trent Phillips
12:05 PM Tee #1 Ricky Barnes Adam Svensson Hayden Buckley
12:05 PM Tee #10 Vaughn Taylor Peter Malnati David Lipsky
12:16 PM Tee #1 Kelly Kraft Christiaan Bezuidenhout Taylor Moore
12:16 PM Tee #10 Russell Knox Denny McCarthy Lee Hodges
12:27 PM Tee #1 Austin Cook Harold Varner III Taylor Pendrith
12:27 PM Tee #10 Grayson Murray Bo Van Pelt Brandon Wu
12:38 PM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Corey Conners Joohyung Kim
12:38 PM Tee #10 Brian Gay Nick Taylor Danny Willett
12:49 PM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Stewart Cink Rickie Fowler
12:49 PM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Robert Streb Kevin Tway
1:00 PM Tee #1 Billy Horschel Sepp Straka Shane Lowry
1:00 PM Tee #10 Joel Dahmen Jim Herman William McGirt
1:11 PM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Adam Scott Jason Day
1:11 PM Tee #10 J.J. Spaun C.T. Pan Adam Long
1:22 PM Tee #1 Robert Garrigus Russell Henley Alex Smalley
1:22 PM Tee #10 Ryan Moore James Hahn Scott Gutschewski
1:33 PM Tee #1 Satoshi Kodaira Matt Wallace Rafa Cabrera Bello
1:33 PM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Chris Stroud Aaron Rai
1:44 PM Tee #1 Bill Haas Scott Stallings Jonathan Byrd
1:44 PM Tee #10 Jason Dufner Matthew NeSmith Kramer Hickok
1:55 PM Tee #1 Chase Seiffert Callum Tarren Ben Griffin
1:55 PM Tee #10 Greyson Sigg David Skinns Rick Lamb
2:06 PM Tee #1 Nick Hardy Seth Reeves Cole Hammer
2:06 PM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Curtis Thompson Mickey DeMorat
2:17 PM Tee #1 Justin Lower Brett Drewitt Yannik Paul
2:17 PM Tee #10 Joseph Bramlett Jim Knous Blake McShea

