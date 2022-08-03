Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR is headed to North Carolina this week for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club will host the event, teeing off Thursday, August 4 at 6:50 a.m. ET. Kevin Kisner is set to defend his 2021 Wyndham Championship victory, a wild finish with a six-man playoff over Branden Grace, Kim Si-woo, Kevin Na, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan.

You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player starting at 6:45 a.m. and lasting all the way through to 6 p.m. ET.

Will Zalatoris and Shane Lowry are co-favorites to win this year’s event, with odds at +1200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, closely followed by Sungjae Im and Billy Horschel, who both have odds installed at +1400. Kisner is at +4000 for a repeat victory, which would mark the first back-to-back win since the event was renamed to the Wyndham Championship (formally the Greater Greensboro Open).

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Wyndham Championship on Thursday.