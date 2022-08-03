UFC Fight Night is back at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 6. The preliminary card will gets started at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card following at 10 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will see #6 Thiago Santos taking on #10 Jamahal Hill in a light heavyweight bout.

Santos enters with a 22-10 record but comes off a loss. He took the unanimous decision defeat to Magomed Ankalaev in March this year. Santos is in a bit of a slump as he has dropped four of his last five fights. He enters as the underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook with +220 odds to win.

The 31-year-old Hill heads into this match with a 10-1 record and has six wins by knockout. He won two fights in a row and had a first-round knockout in each bout. This could be a big win for him as he is ranked #10 among light heavyweights. Hill enters as the favorite with -260 odds.

Below is a rundown of betting odds for each fight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening odds for UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

Main card

Main event: #6 Thiago Santos (+220) vs. #10 Jamahal Hill (-260), light heavyweight

#6 Vicente Luque (-175) vs. #13 Geoff Neal (+150), welterweight

Zac Pauga (-230) vs. Mohammed Usman (+195), heavyweight

Brogan Walker (+105) vs. Juliana Miller (-125), women’s flyweight

#14 Augusto Sakai (+180) vs. Sergey Spivak (-210), heavyweight

Ariane Lipski (-165) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+140), women’s flyweight

Preliminary card

Sam Alvey (+380) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (-475), middleweight

Terrance McKinney (-850) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+600), light heavyweight

Takashi Sato (+195) vs. Bryan Battle (-230), welterweight

Jason Witt (+190) vs. Josh Quinlan (-225), welterweight

Miranda Granger (+185) vs. Cory McKenna (-215), women’s strawweight

Mayra Bueno Silva (-140) vs. Stephanie Egger (+120), women’s bantamweight

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.