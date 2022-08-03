Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, August 3

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a ton of action during the afternoon with nine games getting started at 4:05 p.m. ET or earlier. The trade deadline passed on Tuesday night as teams get ready for the stretch run of the regular season with the playoffs a couple of months away.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, August 3

Mariners Moneyline (+160)

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo to the mound for the first time after adding him at the trade deadline, and he will immediately get a matchup with the New York Yankees, which have the best offense in baseball. Castillo has had his best ERA as an MLB pitcher this season (2.86) through 14 starts, and Yankees starter Gerrit Cole has not been pitching at his usual elite status recently, allowing 16 hits over his previous two outings.

Guardians -1.5 (-115)

The Cleveland Guardians will rely on starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who is putting together another productive season with a 3.41 ERA in Year 5 in the majors. On the other side, the Arizona Diamondbacks will go with Tommy Henry, who will make his MLB debut, so there’s a lot to like about putting your confidence in the pitcher who has years of proven success at this level. Offensively, the Guardians rank No. 8 in team batting average (.252), while the Diamondbacks check in at No. 28 in that category (.225).

Reds-Marlins Under 7 runs (-125)

Betting the under on the lowest run total of the day is always uncomfortable, but this is a winning bet on Wednesday night. Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara has a 1.99 ERA through 21 outings this season, and I’m not too confident in their offense to generate much production. The Marlins will face struggling Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mike Minor (6.31 ERA), but they scored just five runs over their last four games combined.

Yusei Kikuchi Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is in his second start since coming off the injured list and has a 10.2 K/9, which is a career best to this point of the season. He will face a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that is tied for the fourth-most strikeouts per game (8.9), making this a solid value play with plus odds.

