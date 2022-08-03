Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, August 3

Baseball fans won’t have any midweek blues with a full slate of Major League Baseball action taking place Wednesday that sees all 30 teams in action. Games get going early in the afternoon, with the first pitch of the day around noon and the last out of the day should be recorded shortly after midnight on the east coast.

With all the best players across the league taking the field today, there are countless chances to hit on props. There are tons of good player prop opportunities, but here are three that we think have the best chance to hit. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, August 3

Yusei Kikuchi, over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

The Blue Jays lefty has only eclipsed the five strikeout mark one time in his last seven starts. But that was against today’s opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays. He sat down eight Rays hitters last month and it wouldn’t be shocking if he did it again today. The Rays strike out the fourth most in baseball as a team.

J.T. Realmuto, over 1.5 total bases (+130)

Realmuto has been really good over the last week for the Phillies, notching five hits and two walks over his last three games alone. In last week’s series against the Atlanta Braves, who Philly plays again today, the catcher tallied at least one hit every game and added a walk as well. On top of that, he’s been great against Braves starter Charlie Morton, hitting .357 with 10 hits in 28 career at-bats.

Pete Alonso, over 0.5 home runs (+230)

Home run betting as a prop is always risky, but on Wednesday it has a really solid chance of hitting for the Mets slugger. Alonso has hit 27 bombs on the season already, three of which have come in the last 10 games. He’s also taking on the worst team in the NL East, the Washington Nationals, and starter Anibal Sanchez. The Nats pitcher has thrown just 15.2 innings this season but has allowed 13 earned runs. He’s also given up five home runs in that span as well. Alonso’s career numbers against the Nats pitcher boost confidence too since he’s hitting .556 with two home runs in nine career at-bats.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.